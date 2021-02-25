Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Feb. 25

HIT AND RUN CRASH | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night. Authorities are looking for a white SUV.

131 OVERPASS WORK | Road crews will be shutting down both lanes of north and southbound US-131 in Wyoming Thursday morning, after crews discovered damage to the 54th Street bridge overpass. The lane closures are expected to be in place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

EASING COVID RESTRICTIONS | Gov. Whitmer said her administrations plans on easing COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days, but did not say which ones. She said case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.

FORECAST | Plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures finish the work week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.