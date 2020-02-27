LAKE MICHIGAN SEARCH | Crews continued to search Lake Michigan Wednesday for a missing Muskegon man who is presumed drowned. The man fell through the ice on Lake Michigan while walking on the beach with his girlfriend.

CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA | Health officials say a new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.

U of M ACCUSER TO SPEAK | Three former Wolverine wrestlers plan on sharing their claims of abuse by a former university physician Thursday morning at a press conference.

LYNCHING BILL | The House has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. The bill comes 120 years after Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation.

EROSION MEETING | There will be a public form in Holland Thursday evening where a panel of experts will offer facts, guidance and an opportunity for open communication regarding the impacts of erosion on lakeshore communities.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloudy and colder with evening lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures will stay sub-seasonal through Saturday before a rapid warm-up.

