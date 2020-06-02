TRUMP'S ACQUITTAL | The Senate's impeachment trial has ended. President Donald Trump was found not guilty on two articles of impeachment. Trump is expected to hold an event Thursday to give his first on-camera thoughts about his acquittal.

IOWA CAUCUS RESULTS | Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders remain in a tight battle for the lead in the Iowa caucuses following new rounds of results released late Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. After a daylong delay, the Iowa Democratic Party has not made 86% of the results from all 99 Iowa counties public.

DEADLY FIRE VIGIL | Dozens of family and friends gathered for a vigil to honor the lives of Wanedia Scales and her three sons after they were killed in an overnight house fire Wednesday.

WHITMER BUDGET ROUNDTABLE | Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a roundtable Thursday to discuss her priorities in the 2021 budget proposal. She will likely detail her more of her plan to have Michigan borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years.

CHRISTINA KOCH LANDS | Grand Rapids-born NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth Thursday, Feb. 6 after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight completed by a woman, and completing the second-longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with morning light snow tapering off into flurries with high temperatures in the 30s. Snow will end Thursday, with a mostly dry weekend to follow.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.