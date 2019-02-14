URGENT SEARCH | The search will continue after sunrise for a missing man who is assumed to have gone into open water while snowmobiling on Lincoln Lake overnight.

STAY VIGILANT | Grand Rapids Police are looking for a man who is believed to have tried to abduct a teenager yesterday morning. The girl was walking to school. Police are asking possible witnesses to speak up.

A WELCOME REPRIEVE | A quick warm-up today will be followed by another round of cold air.

SOMBER REMEMERANCE | Parkland school massacre 1 year later: A time to remember the victims.

OSCAR BACKLASH | The film academy blames "inaccurate reporting" and social media for what it says has been a "chain of misinformation" about key changes to the show. Don't forget, you can win free movie tickets for a year as part of our Oscars contest.

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY | Whether you're celebrating with your significant other or flying solo, here are some Valentine's Day deals everyone can enjoy.