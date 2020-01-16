WYOMING POWER OUTAGE | Crews are working to restore power in Wyoming after someone crashed into a power pole in the area of 54th Street and Division Avenue S.

NISSAN AIR BAG RECALL | Nissan is recalled nearly 346,000 vehicles across the globe to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

GRAND RAPIDS BED BUGS | Orkin has released a report ranking cities in the U.S. for bed bug treatments and outbreaks. Grand Rapids is in the top 20.

HIT AND RUN CHARGES | Authorities have arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a Reeths-Puffer Middle School student critically injured. The Muskegon County Prosecutor is expected to make a decision on charges Thursday.

GRAND RIVER FLOODING | With water levels between 13 and 14 feet high, portions of the Grand River and spilling onto the Abrigador Trail. Neighbors in the area have broken out their boats to stay afloat.

FORECAST | Quiet weather lasts through Friday, before widespread snow moves in that night.

