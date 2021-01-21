Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BIDEN'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS | Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden announcing more executive orders overnight. The 10 new orders focus entirely on the COVID-19 response and includes accelerating manufacturing and delivery of vaccines and testing supplies. It will also require masks in airports, on airplanes, and other modes of travel.

BARBERSHOP BREAK-IN | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating an apparent break-in at a Jude's Barbershop. Glass was shattered and hair products were seen scattered on the ground. This is the third Jude's Barbershop location that has recently been broken into.

CAPITOL GUN BAN BUDGET | Michigan's new budget includes $5 million to enforce the ban of open carry firearms at the Capitol building. The capitol commission voted last week to ban open carry, but noted it didn't have the money or authority to enforce it. The money could be used to install metal detectors and inspection stations at public entrances.

FORECAST | Strong winds and milder on Thursday before colder air arrives Friday. Get the full forecast here.

