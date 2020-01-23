MISSING BATTLE CREEK KIDS | Police in Battle Creek are looking for two young children, ages 7 and 9, who are missing with their parents. Authorities say both parents have existing court orders that aren't being followed and the children's welfare needs to be checked.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK | An economist from Grand Valley State University has released his findings on the economy in West Michigan. Paul Isely says the region's economy will continue to slow and based on trends of the area, business leaders are worried about the presidential election.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE | The city of Wuhan, China has closed its transportation networks amid an outbreak of a new, flu-like virus. More than 500 people have already been infected and caused at least 17 deaths. The World Health Organization met Wednesday, but put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency. The WHO will meet again Thursday.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | House Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump's impeachment trial are preparing for a second day of arguments. Trump's defense team is eager for its turn, likely to begin on Saturday. Each side has 24 hours over three days to make its case.

MARCH FOR LIFE | President Trump is set to become the first president in history to attend March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 24. He was the first president to make a life address to the event in 2018. Students from West Catholic High School left by bus on Wednesday night for the nation's capitol to take part in this year's march

FORECAST | Today will cloudy and cool. Light snow showers pass through the region, followed by a rain/snow mix on Friday.

