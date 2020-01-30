STATE OF THE STATE RECAP | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address in Lansing Wednesday night. Whitmer touched on road funding, economy, education and healthcare. She also introduced a plan for literacy, stating Michigan ranks in the bottom 10 states for overall literacy.

TRUMP IN MICHIGAN TODAY | President Donald Trump will be visiting a manufacturing company in Warren, Mich. Thursday. This is the second time the president will have come to Michigan in about a month.

VANESSA BRYANT SPEAKS OUT | Kobe Bryant's widow has publicly acknowledged the deaths of her husband and 13-year-old daughter for the first time, changing her Instagram picture to an image of them and posting a family photo.

BABY SLEEPER RECALL | More than 165,000 baby beds have been recalled over suffocation risks. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday the recalls that four companies are doing of inclined sleepers.

FORECAST | The next opportunity for fresh snow comes Friday-Saturday, with minor accumulations likely. Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a high of 35°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.