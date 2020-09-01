HOUSE VOTE ON WAR RESTRAINTS | House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

SANDWICH RECALL | Lipari Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 varieties of wedge sandwiches for possible Listeria contamination. The sandwiches were sold in 11 states, including Michigan.

LAKESHORE MARIJUANA | Two businesses in Muskegon are now approved to sell adult-use, recreational marijuana.

SPECTRUM JOB FAIR | If getting a new job for the new year is on your list then you're in luck Spectrum Health is holding a Same Day Hire event Thursday, Jan. 9 at West Michigan Works! from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LAUGHFEST TICKETS | Individual tickets for the 10th annual Gilda's LaughFest go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

FORECAST | Temperatures warm to the 40s by the end of Thursday as light rain moves in.

