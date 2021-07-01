Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 1

Here's what you should know for Thursday, July 1.

MI VACCINE INCENTIVES | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a lottery-style "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to the governor's office. Prizes will include a combined $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships.

NO FAULT LAW CHANGES | Starting July 1, changes will take effect regarding no-fault insurance in Michigan. Two of the largest changes include a fee schedule, which will mean a 55% cut to providers like rehabilitation centers for spinal cord and brain injuries; and a cap of covered in-home care hours to 56.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL AND PRICES | Nationally, gas prices have reached a 7-year high at more than $3 per gallon — the highest it’s been since October 2014. This comes as millions of Americans plan to hit the road this holiday weekend. In Grand Rapids, gas prices are about $3.19 per gallon which is the same high price Michiganders paid briefly in 2018.

MI EDUCATION BUDGET | Michigan lawmakers have approved a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that will eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by 10%. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill.

FORECAST | Drier, cooler, and sunny forecast for several days. Get the full forecast here.

