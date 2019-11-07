GUN STORE BREAK-IN | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for the four masked suspects who broke into a Kent County gun shop and stole 23 guns early Wednesday morning.

SKELETAL REMAINS IN STURGIS | Skeletal remains were discovered in Sturgis Tuesday and local and state law enforcement, along with Western Michigan University's Anthropology Unit are working to determine if they're human and how they got there.

MEIJER GIVING TEACHERS DISCOUNTS | Teachers getting ready for the school year can get a back-to-school discount starting now until Sept. 28 at all Meijer stores. Teachers can get the 15% off discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk

MUSKEGON'S 150th CELEBRATION | Muskegon is celebrating 150 years this week with a three-day concert series that starts today. Starting at 5:30 p.m. the Ultimate Taste Band, then Phil Denny and finally Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jacks

DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS | A warning for dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph north to Whitehall is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include: North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park and Muskegon State Park.

THE FORECAST | West Michigan will enjoy a brief cool down before a weekend warm-up. Today will become mostly sunny and less humid.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.