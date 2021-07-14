Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 15

Here's what you should know for Thursday, July 15.

KENT CO MISSING MAN | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen in Byron Township Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m. Police say it is uncharacteristic for David to be gone for so long, and it is reported that he did not take his medication with him when he left.

VACCINE LOTTO WINNER | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first round of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winners Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Four winners received $50,000. Winners were Amber Berger of New Baltimore, Adrienne Peterson of Southfield, Christopher Ackerman of Detroit and Larita Lee of Wyoming.

HOPE COLLEGE TUITION | If all goes as planned, Hope College students will no longer have to pay tuition. Under a plan announced Wednesday by school leaders, once they graduate, students will be expected to contribute to the same fund that gave them a free ride. It's called "Hope Forward."

BIKE TIME BEGINS | The two motorcycle events Muskegon's downtown is know for both return this week. Muskegon Bike Time is July 15-18. Rebel Road will take place July 16-18. The rallies were canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus.

FORECAST | Second round of rain lasts into early Friday, then a sunny, dry and warm weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.