TRUMP HOUSE VOTE | The House has derailed an effort by a maverick Democrat to impeach President Donald Trump because of his racial insults against four of the party's congresswomen of color. Wednesday's vote to kill the proposal by Texas congressman Al Green was 332-95. Democrats opposed the effort by a 3-to-2 margin, while all Republicans voted to kill it.

CAR THIEF ON THE RUN | Police were on a "low-speed" chase when two suspects in a stolen vehicle crashed. The two suspects were able to run from the scene before one was arrested the second stole a Enterprise rental van and get away. Police are now looking for that van and the second suspect.

2ND DEMOCRATIC DEBATE SET | The lineup for the second Democratic debate has been announced and the only new face among the 20 who qualified will be Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, replacing California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the presidential race this month.

FOUNDERS IN 50 STATES | Now everyone in all 50 states can enjoy Founders during happy hour! The Grand Rapids-based brewing company announced on Twitter yesterday that they are bringing their beer to Hawaii, successfully completing out total U.S. distribution.

GRAND HAVEN GETTING NEW DISTILLERY | Long Road Distillers will open its new downtown Grand Haven location later this morning. There were multiple soft openings throughout the week to get the staff trained to make a variety of unique cocktails and the full kitchen up and running. Long Road will seat 36 customers and not feature standing-room only.

THE FORECAST | The warmest air of the summer should stick around into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny, hot and very humid.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.