Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 2, 2020

KAYAKER FOUND SAFE | Search crews say a missing kayaker was found safe Thursday morning on Half Moon Lake in Casnovia Township. The kayaker's parents call authorities around midnight, concerned for their daughter because she'd been on the water since 8:30 p.m. The kayaker was located around 1:30 a.m.

CHILD DIES AT PARK | Authorities were called to Millennium Park in Walker around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a child drowning. When they arrived, they tried to revive the 6-year-old. She was eventually taken to the hospital where she died.

OTTAWA CO. STANDOFF | A 50-year-old man was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff in Ottawa County Wednesday. According to authorities, he threatened a deputy with a firearm and refused to leave him home around 10 a.m. He eventually surrendered at 8:30 p.m.

KZOO TEEN DEATH UPDATE | Three people have now been arraigned for their alleged roles in the homicide of Cornelius Fredericks, a 16-year-old boy who died after being improperly restrained at a Kalamazoo youth home on April 29.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot, and hazy with high temperatures around 91°. The 90s will continue through the week and much of next week. Get the full forecast here.

