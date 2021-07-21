Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 22

Here's what you should know for Thursday, July 22.

PRAYERS FOR FIRE CHIEF | Holton Township Fire Department Chief Brian Hawk remains in critical condition after being involved in a crash Sunday in Muskegon County, police say. A community event to support Chief Hawk and his family is planned for Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

DELTA IN KENT COUNTY | The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now in Kent County. Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, informed 13 On Your Side. According to COVID records, the Delta variant makes up about .5% of positive cases in Kent County.

UNLOCK MI NEXT PETITION | Unlock Michigan has started a new petition drive to revise the 1978 public health code. The law gives the state health department board authority to issue orders aimed at controlling a public health crisis. The group wants legislative consent for public health orders after 28 days.

LINCOLN COUNTRY CLUB NEXT STEPS | The City of Walker Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to re-examine a plan to build hundreds of homes on a former golf course. The meeting comes after neighbors expressed traffic safety concerns. The planning commission recommended that the city commission re-zone the land where the Lincoln Country Club used to be.

FORECAST | Humidity levels surge as soaking rains move in to start the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.