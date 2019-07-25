PUERTO RICO GOV. RESIGNING | Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said late Wednesday that he will resign Aug. 2 after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

UPSHAW SETTLEMENT | The mother of Grand Rapids Drive player Zeke Upshaw reached a settlement in her federal lawsuit against the NBA and the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, according to ESPN. Upshaw was playing in the final game of the NBA G League's regular season on March 28, 2018 when he collapsed on the floor during the final minute of the game. He died two days later.

WANTED COUPLE | Investigators are asking for the community's help in identifying two people who were involved in an aggravated assault. According to Grand Rapids Police, the couple was involved in an incident near a downtown bar a few weeks ago. Police did not say which bar it was near nor when the assault exactly happened.

MUSKEGON CO. VETS MILLAGE | Muskegon County is voting to decide on a veterans' millage, whose survival is hinging on this upcoming vote. The Muskegon County VA helped more than 3,000 veterans last year with counseling, food bank assistance and how to file claims on the federal level for healthcare and compensation. Depending on the outcome of the vote, the office could lose some or potentially all its funding.

SMART DOG HOUSES | The Bridge Street Market just got a little more pet-friendly. The market installed two, "smart" dog houses. The houses are spacious, lockable, temperature-controlled and self-sanitizing structures equipped with cameras, so shoppers can shop without worrying about the safety of their pets.

THE FORECAST | Temperatures will gradually climb this week with increasingly humid air back this weekend. Today will be sunny and warm.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.