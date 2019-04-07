SERIOUS KENT CO. CRASH | Drivers are being asked to avoid westbound I-96 at Fruit Ridge Avenue NW after a crash that may have serious injured at least one person. Authorities have closed down the roadway while they investigate and clean up the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

TRUMP'S PRICEY PARADE | The National Park Service will divert nearly $2.5 million in additional money, primarily meant to improve parks nationwide, to help pay for President Trump's "Salute to America" event Thursday in Washington D.C. The president marshaled tanks, bombers and other machinery of war for the celebration -- which is traditionally light on military might.

PIG EAR SICKNESS | Heads up dog owners! The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats. The outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella that's sickened dozens of people has been linked to having contact with the treats.

LEE IACOCCA FUNERAL | Funeral services are set for auto industry icon "Father of the Mustang" Lee Iacocca. Iacocca died at 94 from complications from Parkinson's disease. His funeral is happening next Tuesday in Bloomfield Hills, a suburb north of Detroit.

SEE THE FIREWORKS | At 243 years, America is still kicking it. If you want to join in the celebration tonight but unsure of where to go, here's a master list of tons of firework shows in West Michigan.

THE FORECAST | Independence Day will be partly cloudy, very warm and very humid with a pop-up, afternoon inland thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s north and along the lakeshore and around 90° elsewhere.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.