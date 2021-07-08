Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 8

Here's what you should know for Thursday, July 8.

NURSING HOME DEATHS REVIEW | Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson.

MUSK JURY TRIALS RESUME | COVID-19 restrictions at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice have ended and various county departments can once again hold meetings, hearings and serve the needs of county residents in-person. The county's primary complex for administrative offices had been under various COVID-19 restricts since March of 2020.

OTTAWA CO TICK WARNING | Tick season is upon the nation, and Michigan is no exception. This year, however, the effects are expected to be worse, the Ottawa County Department of Health warns. Due to this summer’s continuous hot, humid weather, ticks are on the rise – including the specific type of tick that causes Lyme disease.

FORECAST | Showers move out by the early afternoon. Cooler temperatures and comfortable conditions follow. Get the full forecast here.

