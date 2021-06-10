Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 10

Here's what you should know for Thursday, June 10.

SCHEMBECHLER PRESSER TODAY | The son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler will hold a press conference today and is expected to detail disturbing allegations against his father. Matt Schembechler and a pair of former players will attend the conference at 1 p.m. They say Bo did not take action when they came to him about claims of sexual abuse against former team doctor Robert Anderson.

HOLLAND TWP BREAK IN | Ottawa County deputies say three men stole a car and broke into an electronic repair shop in Holland. The incident happened just before midnight at the Tele-rad on East 8th Street. The men got away, but it’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen.

METRO CRUISE DATES | After a year off due to COVID-19, the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce announced the events for this year's 28th Street Metro Cruise. Slated for Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, Metro Cruise will feature 400 collector cars.

FORECAST | Muggy and very warm conditions continue, as do the afternoon showers and storms. Get the full forecast here.

