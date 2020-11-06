Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

STORM DAMAGE | Powerful winds Wednesday knocked down thousands of trees and power lines across the state. Just about every community in West Michigan saw some extent of storm damage, however there have been no reports of any serious injuries related to the storm.

POWER OUTAGES | At one point, the storms knocked out power to more than 240,000 Consumers Energy customers. That number is now closer to 150,000. In Kent County, just over 20,000 people are without power and in Ottawa County, around 11,000 people. In Muskegon County, around 2,700 customers are still in the dark as of Thursday, June 11 at 5 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS RIOT DAMAGE | Costs pegged to the recent Grand Rapids riot is approaching $2.4 million, which includes damage to municipal property, Wyoming police cruisers, family-owned businesses, and costs to the Grand Rapids Police department -- including $503,000 in overtime.

EVICTION PROTECTIONS END | As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosens restrictions that have been in place for weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak, the executive order that temporarily suspended evictions across the state of Michigan is set to expire on June 11 at 11:59 p.m.

FORECAST | Much cooler and less humid weather returns with sunshine through the weekend. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, windy and less humid with scattered showers. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.