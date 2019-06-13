GRPD COMMUNITY FORUM | A community forum will be held Thursday so the community can meet the three finalists running to be the next police chief of Grand Rapids. The finalists will provide brief remarks and answer questions from attendees.

WET START TO LPGA | One of West Michigan's biggest sporting events is set to kick off Thursday morning, but may see some delays because of rain. The big draw this year is the high level of competition -- nine of the top 10 players in the world are in this year's classic.

STEELCASE SCAM | Scammers have taken to sites like Indeed with fake job posting, even posing as recruiters for Steelcase to target job seekers. It was a scam happening all over the country and one Grand Valley State University graduate fell victim.

VETS JOB FAIR | Job seekers in the Muskegon area -- veterans and non-veterans alike -- are encouraged to check out the 8th annual Veterans Job Fair in Muskegon today. The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the L.C. Walker Arena.

CAVS NEW COACH | On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced the hiring of Cal-Berkeley women's head coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant on John Beilein's staff.

THE FORECAST | Unseasonably cool temperatures will be accompanied by rain at times Thursday. Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers ending in the mid-afternoon.

