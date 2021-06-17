Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 17

Here's what you should know for Thursday, June 17.

COOPERSVILLE BOIL WATER | A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Coopersville beginning Thursday, June 17 at noon. A leak in the main water line that runs under 60th Avenue in Polkton Township was detected by the Ottawa County Road Commission.

JUNETEENTH VACCINE CLINICS | Several pop-up vaccine clinics will be held across Grand Rapids to celebrate Juneteenth and to increase vaccinations in areas with lower rates. According to Kent County officials, vaccination rates among Black youth and young adults are significantly lower than other racial or ethnic groups. The first clinic is today.

SPECTRUM VISITORS | Spectrum Health announced Wednesday that it has updated its visitor policy for COVID-19 patients. Under the new policy, each patient is allowed up to two visitors. Visitors are required to be screened for signs of COVID-19, as well as to adhere with personal protective equipment requirements.

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC BEGINS TODAY | 144 of the best women golfers are teeing off once again for the Meijer LPGA Classic. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. This summer tradition was canceled last year.

FORECAST | Rapidly spreading wildfires possible due to ongoing drought conditions. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.