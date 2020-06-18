Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MEIJER BOTTLE RETURNS | One of the services restored this week after a decline in COVID-19 spread is bottle returns. Many retailers temporarily discontinued the service back in March, including Meijer. The retailer estimated there is about $65 million in unreturned beverage containers in the state and customers could find themselves waiting even longer to process the returns.

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan schools may resume in-person learning under phase four of the MI Safe Start plan in the fall. While schools may open, they will have to follow strict health and safety measures.

ATL OFFICER CHARGED | The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

PENCE VISITING MICHIGAN | Vice President Mike Pence will visit the metro Detroit area on Thursday. He will be in Sterling Heights where he'll have lunch at a restaurant owned by Detroit firefighters, tour an aerospace manufacturing facility and give a speech at a steel manufacturer nearby.

FORECAST | Sunshine and light winds will lead to less comfortable conditions and lower air quality into the weekend. Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures around 88°. Get the full forecast here.

