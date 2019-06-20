IRAN SHOOTS DOWN US DRONE | Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it shot down a U.S. drone amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal.

MI SEXUAL ASSAULT BILLS | Lawmakers are advancing a set of bills that would add athletic trainers and physical therapists to the state's list of mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

PFAS DOCUMENTARY PREMIERING | The first screening of a new documentary focusing on the PFAS contamination across West Michigan is slated to premiere Thursday at the Celebration Cinema in Woodland Mall.

MUSICAL FOUNTAIN'S NEW SOUND | After nearly a year of fundraising, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain will debut its new sound system during a special, evening show Thursday.

HIRED ON THE SPOT | Tired of going to job fairs but coming up short? A hiring event in Grand Rapids may change that. Nineteen employers will be at the event, hosting by LINC Up, ready to either interview or hire on the spot.

THE FORECAST | West Michigan dries out temporarily this afternoon. Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with numerous showers.

