Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 24

Here's what you should know for Thursday, June 24.

NORTON SHORES ACCIDENT | One person is in critical condition after crashing a semi-truck into a bridge on US-31 southbound Wednesday evening. There was only one occupant in the semi and first responders say it appears that the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

UNEMPLOYMENT OFFICES OPENING | Starting June 30, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will reopen to in-person appointments at 12 local offices, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday. Michigan residents can schedule appointments beginning June 23.

STOLEN FRENCHIES IN OTTAWA CO | 10 French Bulldogs that were stolen from Ohio were recently found and recovered in Ottawa County, police say. The recovered fur babies were taken to the humane society where they are awaiting pick up from the owner. The Sheriff’s Office said the dogs are valued at about $6,000 each.

SOMI GRAND RAPIDS FACILITY | On Thursday afternoon, Special Olympics Michigan will unveil plans for a new campus, that among many things, will change the lives of athletes with intellectual abilities. More than 20,000 Special Olympics Michigan athletes with intellectual disabilities find acceptance and inclusion through year-round sports.

FORECAST | Showers and thunderstorms bring heavy downpours with flooding potential. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.