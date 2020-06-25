Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GYMS NOT REOPENING | Indoor gyms were originally granted a preliminary injunction that gave them to go ahead to reopen on June 25, at 12:01 a.m. But, according to an appeal by the U.S. Six Circuit Court of Appeals, they will remained closed. Arguments in the case are yet to be heard, no reopen date has been given.

CHILDREN SHOT IN KZOO | Two children, ages 5 and 12, were injured in a "rolling gun battle" in Kalamazoo Wednesday night. According to police, the children were playing on a nearby sidewalk when they were struck. One of them was taken to the hospital.

CHARGES IN KZOO TEEN DEATH | Three people have been charged with manslaughter for the homicide of Cornelius Fredericks, a 16-year-old boy who died after being improperly restrained at a Kalamazoo youth home on April 29.

MISSING NEWAYGO CO. WOMAN | Michigan State Police troopers are asking for the public's help in finding a Big Prairie Township woman who was reported missing around midnight on Tuesday.

FORECAST | Thursday highs are back to the 80s with sunshine. The next chance of rain comes Friday afternoon. Get the full forecast here.