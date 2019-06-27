DEMOCRATIC DEBATE RECAP | For some of the White House hopefuls, Wednesday marked their best chance to share their vision. Democrats talked health care, immigration, poverty, climate, and the role of government during the debate in Miami Wednesday night.

MISSING TEEN | Michigan State Police are looking for a missing teen with autism. Nicholas Kirk was last seen near the Walmart in Big Rapids Wednesday morning. Family told authorities, Nicholas -- who goes by "Nick" but is not able to speak -- may be headed to the Muskegon County area.

10th SHOOTING IN GR | A shooting Wednesday evening at Joe Taylor Memorial Park marks the tenth shooting in five days in Grand Rapids. Witnesses say there were children cooling off on the splash pad when the shot was fired. A suspect hasn't been located, but officers recovered a firearm.

GUN VIOLENCE IN MUSKEGON | Gun violence is plaguing communities across the nation, and the Muskegon community is hoping to find non-violent solution to reducing it all. There is a town hall happening Thursday evening. It's the second community meeting of this week.

NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY | Thursday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, prompting state and local health officials to urge Michiganders to get tested. In Michigan, nearly 19,000 people are living with HIV, and 14% are not aware of their positive status. The Kent County Health Dept. is offering free, walk-in HIV testing today and tomorrow.

THE FORECAST | Highs soar well into the 80s with high dewpoints. Another chance for thunderstorms comes tonight.Today will be mostly sunny, warmer and very humid.

