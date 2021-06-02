Early Morning Rush: Thursday, June 3

Here's what you should know for Thursday, June 3.

JBS MEAT PLANT UPDATE | JBS has plants throughout the country, including one in Plainwell. The FBI says a Russian organization targeted the company with a ransomware attack over the weekend. Economists say the downtime could lead to higher prices in the coming weeks. JBS plans to be fully operational today.

COVID PASSPORT BAN | Republicans alongside a handful of Democrats in the Michigan House passed a bill Wednesday that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that one day the governor may look at vaccine mandates.

MCC VACCINE CLINIC | Muskegon Community College will hold a free vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older on Thursday, June 3. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the college's Health and Wellness Center.



MUSKEGON AIRPORT TO CHICAGO | Starting today, direct flights from Muskegon to Chicago will begin. United Express will operate flights from Muskegon County Airport to Chicago O’Hare through at least Aug. 16, but that could be extended depending on the popularity of the service.

FORECAST | Dry weather continues through the weekend with higher temperatures into next week. Get the full forecast here.

