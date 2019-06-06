KENTWOOD SHOOTING INVESTIGATION | Kentwood and Grand Rapids police departments are working together to learn more about what happened to a shooting victim found outside in Kentwood.

D-DAY AT THE LST 393 | In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, there are a number of events happening at the USS LST 393, which is docked in Muskegon. The former battle ship is now a veterans museum. The LST 393 was apart of the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

JOHN JAMES FOR SENATE | John James has officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate again in 2020, challenging Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. In a message on James' official campaign page, James said he needs "grassroots patriots like you to compete with career politicians and special interests," asking people to donate to his campaign.

FATAL SHOOTING ON THE LAKESHORE | Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a shooting that left 18-year-old man dead Wednesday afternoon. Police said he was found shot in the head inside a vehicle and was slumped over the driver's seat.

MURDER COUNT IN GR | The 2019 homicide count in Grand Rapids is already close to last years total -- with a little over 6 months left to the year. The murder of a 21-year-old man Tuesday was the 8th homicide in the city in 2019. There were 9 total homicide in 2018.

THE FORECAST | Warmer air returns to West Michigan as rain takes a hiatus. Today will feature decreasing clouds and lower humidity.

