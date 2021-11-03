Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Here's what you need to know for Thursday, March 11

CELL PHONE STORE ROBBERY | Police say seven juveniles were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Metro PCS in Wyoming and a high speed change Wednesday night. One suspect held the clerk at gunpoint while the others robbed the store. Police went after the suspects, but ended the chase before eventually located them inside of an apartment building.

NEWAYGO EXPLOSIVES UPDATE | The teen who brought an explosive device to school only intended to show it off to his friends. The device went off, serious injuring the teen, four classmates, and a teacher. The 16-year-old was released from the hospital and suspended from school. He faces expulsion proceedings.

SCHOOL AID FUNDING | Michigan will have to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for schools thanks to a new COVID relief bill passed Wednesday. More than $900 million in federal aid has been held up because Republican lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer haven't agreed on how it should be distributed. The new relief bill stipulates that the money needs to be released as quickly as possible.

UNEMPLOYMENT HEARING | A Michigan House oversight committee will probe the new director of the state's unemployment agency today. The agency has had numerous issues during the pandemic -- overwhelmed by the massive influx in unemployment claims leading to delays in payment. The hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

FORECAST | Scattered showers end early Thursday, leaving cooler sunshine for the rest of the week. Get the full forecast here.

