COVID-19 LATEST | The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a global pandemic leading President Donald Trump to restrict travel from 26 European countries for the next 30 days. The number of confirmed cases has topped 1,000 in the U.S.

UNIVERSITIES CANCEL CLASSES | Nearly 20 Michigan universities and colleges have canceled in-person classes and transition to online classes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of a emergency Tuesday in relation to confirmed cases COVID-19 in Michigan.

NBA GAMES SUSPENDED | The NBA is suspending its season after Wednesday night's games until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

COOPERSVILLE SUSPICIOUS MAN | Authorities in Ottawa County are looking for a man who offered two boys walking home from church a ride home and told them to get in his car. The boys ran away and called 911.

GRAND HAVEN DOCTOR CHARGED | After a "lengthy" investigation psychologist who practiced in Grand Haven was arrested Wednesday on a fourth degree criminal sexual conduct charge, according to authorities.

FORECAST | Thursday will start with morning fog, then turn partly to mostly cloudy and milder with late-day showers developing. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper 50s.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.