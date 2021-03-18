Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, March 18.

MI COVID SPIKE | The state's COVID-19 report Wednesday included more than 3,000 cases, and Michigan now has the fifth highest rate of new cases in the country over the last week. The good news is that despite the rise in cases, there were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

FORD AIRPORT TESTING | Gerald R. Ford International Airport is rolling out a new rapid test that it says will provide an accurate COVID-19 result in less than 30 minutes. According to a release, the airport is one of the first in the country to offer a rapid PCR test, which is more accurate than rapid antigen tests. However, the tests aren’t cheap – costing $275 apiece.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY CANCELED | MSP issued an endangered missing advisory Thursday morning for a 4-year-old boy who they believed was taken by his mother's boyfriend. The advisory was later canceled, but police did not release details about where the boy was found.

FORECAST | Showers end early Thursday but strong winds last through the day. Get the full forecast here.

