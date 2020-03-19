FIRST COVID-19 DEATH IN MI | The first death of a patient with COVID-19 in Michigan was confirmed Wednesday. The patient was a man in his 50s who passed away in Wayne County. His death, along with 45 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, bringing the total to 110.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT RESPONSE | President Donald Trump said Wednesday during a coronavirus task force briefing he was looking at invoking the Defense Production Act -- which allows the government to marshal the private sector. He also wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks to curb the economic cost of the outbreak.

COVID-19 IMPACTS ON WORKFORCE | As concerns of unemployment grow, COVID-19 forces changes in West Michigan's top unemployment agency. Starting this week, job-seekers will have limited access to West Michigan Works! service centers. The centers offer a hub where the unemployed can connect with potential employers.

BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED | The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is urging people to continue to donate blood after 81 blood drives statewide were canceled, when schools and other organizations closed to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus. More than 2,000 units of blood were lost as a result of the blood drive cancellations.

FORECAST | Tuesday morning will be cloudy. The afternoon will be breezy and milder with showers and possible thunderstorms developing and continuing overnight. Daytime high will be around 58°.

