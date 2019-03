NEW ZEALAND BANS ASSAULT WEAPONS | It's in response to the mosque attacks and is effective immediately.

FBI JOINS 737 MAX 8 INVESTIGATION | The FBI is joining the probe into the plane's safety certification.

GRPD SEARCHING FOR ASSAULT SUSPECTS | Police are looking for 4 suspects involved in the incident on St. Patrick's Day downtown.

MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE | The 20 cent increase takes effect next week.

MARCH MADNESS | It starts today!