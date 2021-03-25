Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, March 25.

MI CASES SPIKING | Michigan reported its highest daily case count of 2021 Wednesday. The state confirmed more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19, the highest count since Dec. 15. The state says schools have now surpassed long-term care facilities as the top source of COVID outbreaks in the state.

WHITMER VETOES BILLS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has again vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise despite increasing vaccinations.

MI VOTER BILLS | Wednesday, Michigan Senate Republicans introduced nearly 40 bills addressing elections and voting. They say the moves are to restore faith in the process, but critics call it voter suppression.

BASKETBALL REFEREE CHARGED | A Michigan high school basketball referee has been charged with assault for putting his hands on Muskegon coach Keith Guy and pushing him with about a minute left in a close game.

FORECAST | Second round of showers arrives late Thursday along with strong, gusty winds. Get the full forecast here.

