SENATE PASSES STIMULUS BILL | Late Wednesday, the Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. It includes one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000.

LATEST MI COVID-19 CASES | On Wednesday, the state confirmed 506 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. Statewide there are 2,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 people have died.

NONCOMPLIANCE COMPLAINTS | A violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order could result in up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine. Here's who you should contact to report noncompliance with the order.

NEW MEIJER PROCEDURES | Meijer announced it will install plexiglass shields -- also known as "sneeze guards" -- at checkout lanes in all its stores to protect workers and customers from COVID-19.

FORECAST | Showers continue to cycle through West Michigan, with the next round arriving Thursday evening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.