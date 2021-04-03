Early Morning Rush: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, March 4

MI SPENDING PLAN | A plan to allocate more than $4.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid in Michigan will soon head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk. The package of bills ties more than a $1 billion of that money to stipulations requiring the state to relinquish some of its emergency powers. Whitmer could veto those items and still pass the larger bill, but it could jeopardize access to that funding.

VACCINE EXPANSION | The state announced this week that people 50 years or old with a pre-existing condition, as well as family caregivers, will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 8. Then on Monday, March 22, vaccine eligibility will again expand to include all Michiganders 50 and older.

CAPITOL THREATS | Federal lawmakers have canceled session today over threats against the U.S. Capitol. Intelligence officials say some militia groups have plotted another attempt to take control of the Capitol -- in support of a conspiracy theory that preside Donald Trump will return to presidency March 4. Security has been boosted across Washington D.C.

WEST MI JOB MARKET | Despite the struggles that followed the onset of the pandemic, the job market in West Michigan is holding steady. West Michigan Works says jobs in manufacturing, health care, and construction are among that field that remain in high demand. Unemployment in West Michigan is only around 4% compared to the statewide rate of 7.5% in December.

FORECAST | Seasonable temperatures and sunshine settle in for several days. Get the full forecast here.

