COVID-19 LATEST | President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill Friday that will add $8.8 billion to a coronavirus fighting plan the White House outlined more than 10 days ago.

CORONAVIRUS POLLING PREPS | Election officials in Kent County are taken precautionary measures to ensure the fear of coronavirus doesn't keep people from heading to the polls.

DEMS IN GRAND RAPIDS | Democratic presidential candidates will make campaign stops in Grand Rapids before the primary next week. Amy Klobuchar will be in Grand Rapids campaigning for Joe Biden on Saturday and Bernie Sanders will rally at Calder Plaza on Sunday.

ART VAN SALES BEGIN | Liquidation sales at Art Van Furniture stores start Friday. Art Van is closing all its company-owned locations in Michigan, as well as Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

GORDMAN'S CLOSING | The Gordman's store located in the Wilton Town shopping center, near Rivertown Crossings Mall is closing. Friday morning, there were "store closing" and sale signs posted on the front door.

FORECAST | The cold lasts for one day, then sunshine and warmer temperatures last through the weekend.

