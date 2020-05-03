CORONAVIRUS LATEST | New Jersey health officials have confirmed the state's first positive test for COVID-19, and California has confirmed its first death. California's governor has declared a statewide emergency due to the threat of new coronavirus, becoming the third state to do so.

BABY DEATH INVESTIGATION | The death of a 1-year-old in Montcalm County is now being called a homicide, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities did not release the cause of the child's death because it's still under investigation.

DEM. CANDIDATES FOCUS ON MI | Now that Super Tuesday is over, candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard have turned their attention to Michigan. All three of them are expected to campaign in Michigan the week prior to the state's primary election on March 10.

TOYOTA RECALL | Toyota is adding to 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall. Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, but the company wouldn't say if there have been any reports related to the recall.

LAUGHFEST BEGINS | Gilda's LaughFest is finally here! The 10th annual, 10-day festival celebrating laughter kicks off Thursday, March 5 and will run until Tuesday, March 10. There will be more than 150 free and ticketed shows features over 100 arts at more than 40 venues across West Michigan.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with midday rain showers and the possibility for mixed precipitation with melting snow in northern counties. High temps of around 45°.

