Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, May 13.

TEEN VACCINATIONS BEGIN TODAY | Teens 12 to 15 can start getting the Pfizer vaccine as soon as today. Medical experts say this is another key to ending the pandemic, and it is going into effect immediately. Shortly after the CDC’s recommendation Wednesday, Michigan state officials began advising all health and vaccine providers to start opening vaccine eligibility to those 12 and up.

WYOMING CRASH | A serious car crash happened Wednesday night in Wyoming. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Prairie Parkway and Taft Avenue. Police shut down the intersection for several house while investigating. Two cars where involved and there were injuries, but details are currently limited.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS | Walker Police is asking residents to be on alert after multiple reports of people stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles overnight. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be sold at some scrap yards for a couple hundred bucks each. Officials are encouraging people to call 911 if they hear the sound of saws at night or if they see anything suspicious.

GOP LAW ENFORCEMENT PLAN | At 10 a.m. this morning, Michigan House Republicans plan to announce new pro-police legislation and budget priorities during a zoom meeting. The legislation is said to strengthen the criminal justice system and expand community policing around the state. The lawmakers worked alongside local experts to build the proposal.

FORECAST | The dry spell continues along with the gradual warm-up. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

