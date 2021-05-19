Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 20

Here's what you should know for Thursday, May 20.

JANUARY 6 COMMISSION | A bill aimed at creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol has passed the US House and is now headed to the Senate. 35 republican representatives, including two from West Michigan, voted with the democrats to pass the bill, but Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not support it. The bill needs 60 votes to pass in the senate.

GR BUDGET VOTE | Grand Rapids city leaders will take a final vote on the city budget today. Much of the discussion about the budget has surrounded funding for the Grand Rapids Police Department. The proposed budget for next year lowers the police department’s budget from 38.5% to 35.8% of the general fund.

SCHOOL MASKS | A spokesperson with Michigan's health department says the agency will likely recommended that mask mandates remain in place in schools for the rest of the academic year. He said that would apply to all students, teachers and staff members – even those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

FORECAST | Summer arrives early in West Michigan! Very warm temperatures last through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

