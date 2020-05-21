Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MIDLAND FLOODING | The main river affected by the dam failures in Midland County has crested. The Tittabawassee River crested Wednesday at 35 feet, and is now on its way down. The flooding forced more than 10,000 people to evacuate and threatened a chemical plant in the area. The dams were owned by a private company and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will be investigating the failures, including exploring all legal options. There have been no deaths or serious injuries as a result of the flooding.

GRAND RIVER FLOODING | The Grand River in Grand Rapids is expected to crest Friday morning at around 20 feet. A flood warning remains in effect for the Grand River in Kent and Ottawa counties. The flood advisory for Muskegon County has expired.

TRUMP IN MICHIGAN | President Donald Trump will be in Michigan Thursday to visit a Detroit-area plant, owned by Ford, which has been making medical breathing machines. It will be the first time the president has been in Michigan since the pandemic began. Michigan is seen as a key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. The plant requires everyone to wear a mask, however it is not clear yet if the president will wear one.

ABSENTEE BALLOT BATTLE | President Donald Trump said on Twitter Wednesday he wants to hold up coronavirus funding for Michigan, saying erroneously that the state had mailed absentee ballots to millions of voters. He later backed away somewhat from that threat but stuck with his claim that widespread voting by mail promotes “a lot of illegality.”

FORECAST | Temperatures will start to climb above seasonal averages and our first 80 degree day will come soon. Thursday will be sunny and milder, with a high of 73°.

