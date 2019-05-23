FATAL MUSK. HTS. SHOOTING | For the second time in two months police in Muskegon Heights have been called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Last night's shooting left one man dead.

TROOPS TO MIDDLE EAST | U.S. officials say the Pentagon will present plans to the White House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East to beef up defenses against potential Iranian threats.

WEED ON THE WEST SIDE | One man is hoping for the green light from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to bring a cannabis business to the West Side.

MUSKEGON CRUISE SHIP | Today marks the start of cruise ship season on the Great Lakes with the first of the ships arriving in Muskegon today. The Victory I will dock in Muskegon this morning and depart later this evening.

PRESIDENT, GM TO RETIRE | 13 ON YOUR SIDE President and General Manager, Janet Mason, has announced her plans to retire this summer after 22 years at the station and 44 years in the broadcasting industry.

