Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 27

Here's what you should know for Thursday, May 27.

JILL BIDEN IN GRAND RAPIDS | First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Grand Rapids today. She'll be highlighting the partnership between community colleges and federal retail pharmacies with a tour of the Grand Rapids Community College pop-up COVID vaccine clinic.

M-6 NOW REOPEN | Westbound M-6 has reopened at Wilson Avenue in Ottawa County. It's been closed since early Sunday morning after a deadly crash. A tanker carrying an asphalt binding agent overturned before being hit by a second car. The binding agent spilled onto the road at 300 degrees. M-DOT has since cleared the road and fully inspected the bridge.

POLICE REFORM DEBATE | Debate over police reform continues today. Michigan senators who are part of the Judiciary and Public Safety committee are expected to start debating a package of police reform bills. They include an update to use of force policies and language to hold police accountable for misconduct.

IONIA FREE FAIR RETURNS | The Ionia Free Fair will make its comeback this summer, after months of planning and reimagining during the pandemic. The Ionia Free Fair Board of Directors voted to move ahead with the event after postponing in 2020. The fair will run from July 16 through July 24.

FORECAST | Showers return Thursday afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will be cool through Friday before warming over the holiday weekend. Get the full forecast here.

