STABBING SUSPECTS SOUGHT | The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for two suspects that stabbed a man during a robbery early Thursday morning on the city's southeast side.

CHARLEY'S CHIP RECALL | A Wyoming-based chips and salsa company's products were recalled recently because they were produced in the facility not license or inspected. However, the owner says that his chips are safe to eat and no one will get sick.

HOWARD'S INTRODUCTION | The University of Michigan intends on introducing their new basketball coach, Juwan Howard, today. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Mike Lacett will be there to see what Howard, who used to play for the Fab Five before going into a lengthy NBA career, has to say for the future of Wolverine basketball.

CANNABIS JOB FAIR | If the medical cannabis industry interests you, the first ever cannabis job fair in Grand Rapids is today. It's happened at 7 p.m. at the LINC Up building on Madison Avenue SE.

GR MEMORIAL DAY PARADE | The Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade will be held this evening. It starts at 7 p.m. at North Division Avenue and Lyon Street NW, ending at the Veterans Park. There will be a ceremony after the parade around 7:45 p.m.

THE FORECAST | A couple more rounds of rain are likely into the weekend. Today will begin with cloudy skies and showers, followed by afternoon sunshine.

