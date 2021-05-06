Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, May 6.

GR BUDGET MEETING TODAY | Grand Rapids city leaders will meet tonight to discuss the next budget, with some continuing the call for fewer police dollars. The group Defund GRPD wants the department’s budget to be reduced to 32% of the city’s general fund – the lowest it can be under the city charter. A virtual town hall is being held from 6 to 7 p.m.

ABSENTEE BALLOT BILL | Senate Republicans have relaxed legislation that would have prohibited the use of absentee ballot drop boxes on Election Day, instead proposing to close them at 5 p.m. — three hours before Michigan polls close. The change, which isn't appeasing opponents, was announced Wednesday.

GRADUATION BILL | A split Michigan Senate has voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state's order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

FORECAST | A couple rounds of light rain move through before the weekend arrives. Get the full forecast here.

