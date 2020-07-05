CONSTRUCTION RESUMES TODAY | Construction, real estate and work that is primarily performed outside are all industries that are reopening Thursday, May 7. The state is requiring companies to take precautions -- like daily health screenings for workers. The construction sector has been largely halted for about two months, so companies and road commissions say it will take time to get back to speed.

POOR JOBS REPORT EXPECTED | The economic catastrophe caused by the viral outbreak likely sent the U.S. unemployment rate in April to its highest level since the Great Depression and caused a record-shattering loss of jobs. The report released Friday may not fully capture the magnitude of damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the job market.

TASK FORCE NOT WINDING DOWN | One day after saying the White House COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump says it isn't going to be disbanded after all. In a series of tweets yesterday morning, the president said the task force would "continue on indefinitely" and the panel's focus would be on safely reopening the country again.

RBG OUT OF HOSPITAL | Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a Baltimore hospital Wednesday, the court said. The 87-year-old spent a night in the hospital to receive not nonsurgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone. She participated in court arguments by telephone from her hospital room Wednesday.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy -- with a high of 50° -- before temperatures dive into the 40s Friday and stay frigid through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

5 Day Planner - May 5, 2020

