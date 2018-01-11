Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

TRICK-OR-TREAT ACCIDENTS | Not one, but two children were accidentally run over while trick-or-treating last night. A 10 year-old in Montcalm County died after being run over by a tractor, while a three year-old in Grand Haven was run over by the minivan his dad was driving.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO | Surveillance video of a crash in Muskegon Heights is being shown on national news. A woman was arrested for DUI after crashing into a liquor store and badly injuring a man.

HORROR ROBBERY | Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream" last night in Grand Rapids.

5 DAYS UNTIL THE ELECTION | It's crunch time for the candidates. Democratic candidate for governor, Gretchen Whitmer, will campaign in Grand Rapids and Wyoming today while Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, will be in Grand Haven. Today we're asking you, what's your political affiliation?

QUIET THURSDAY | Temperatures over the next few days will be just slightly below seasonable with no signs of rain until the weekend.

WATCH WHERE YOU PARK | Odd/even parking rules begin today in Grand Rapids. Not following the rules could cost you a $20 fine.

