Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 11

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Nov. 11.

SPECTRUM LOTS OF PATIENTS: There are currently more than 1,100 patients in all three Spectrum Health hospitals, including Blodgett, Butterworth and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Kooistra describes Wednesday, Nov. 10 as the health system's busiest day yet. This comes as the latest surge of COVID-19 patients is lasting longer and more people are being admitted for other reasons, as well.

MENDHAM UPDATE: A former Spectrum Health Security guard is accused of spying on a woman using the lactation room on three separate occasions. Grand Rapids Police learned about the situation in June and launched an investigation. According to police, the woman made a report to GRPD and said she was spied on in April in the lactation room.

DEER WITH PUMPKIN STUCK ON HEAD: It appears curiosity got the better of a deer in Cascade Township, and now she's in need of your help. Some people have spotted the poor animal, like Jeff Ott who captured a video of the plastic pumpkin stuck on her head. For the past two days, the Cascade Township Fire Department has been chasing her around, and at one point even captured her briefly before she kicked loose of the restraints.

FORECAST: Strong winds and rain from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., followed by lake-effect rain and snow through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

