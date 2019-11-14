RAPID BUS TICKETS | As of Thursday, Nov. 14, The Rapid will no longer sell paper tickets or passes on the bus, at the Rapid Central Station or via mail through their website. Riders will need to switch to the Wave card to continue riding the bus.

AUTO INSURANCE CHANGES | Michigan drivers who want unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries will pay $100 per vehicle starting in July, which will be 55% less than the record-high $220 annual fee they currently pay.

KAEPERNICK & NFL | Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for 32 NFL teams on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions, in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA | The sale of recreational marijuana could begin as early as next month to anyone over the age of 21 in Michigan. About a dozen businesses statewide will be able to start selling on Dec. 1.

NORTON SHORES SCAM | Police in Norton Shores say the department has received multiple reports of scammers posing as police in order to get money. The police department says victim's should hang up and call authorities immediately.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow diminishing. Highs in the low to mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the lakeshore.

